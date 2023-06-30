Previously called the Proposal Assistance Program, the Research Assistance Program provides research funding up to $8,000 to initiate new lines of research (Research Seed Funding) or resubmissions of previously declined proposals (Proposal Resubmission) for STEM projects. Applications accepted once per fiscal year, FY24 applications are now open for FY24 until June 30th, 2023.

The Office of Research & Innovation Research Assistance Program is intended for Associate Professors without funding, though it is open to all full-time tenured, tenure-track, or research faculty at Texas Tech within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Preference will be given to proposals from Associate Professors without current funding. Faculty may only receive assistance once per academic year. The purpose of these grants is to assist those faculty who have exhausted other local sources of funding and have immediate need for assistance. This opportunity is not intended to supplement an established research program that otherwise has available funding and/or start-up to conduct research.

Applications will be evaluated in terms of merit, clarity, persuasiveness, need, and potential outcomes. More information is found on our application portal: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#vpr



