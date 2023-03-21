Join us Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, in the Architecture Library for a come and go event, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM CST, to learn how to edit Wikipedia articles and contribute the record of information on women in architecture and related design disciplines. The University Library Makerspace will also be onsite from 12:00 – 2:00 PM for an embroidery ‘make’ project. Bring your laptop! Bring your friends! Food, limited edition buttons, and copious amounts of collaboration will abound!