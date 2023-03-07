|
Do you love experiencing nature? Do you want to become a better Texan by studying about the native plants and animals around you and learning practical outdoor skills-- all while earning college credit? Take NRM 1401 Introduction to Natural Resources Management as a 4-credit hour class that fulfills one component of your REQUIRED Life & Physical Science credit, this Summer II session. Please email Lindsay.Williams@ttu.edu for more information.
|Posted:
5/16/2023
Originator:
Lindsay Williams
Email:
lindsay.williams@ttu.edu
Department:
Natural Resources Management
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 7/3/2023
Location:
TTU
Categories