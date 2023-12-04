Texas Tech’s Southwest Music Archive, in conjunction with the Buddy Holly Center and Civic Lubbock, are providing a retrospect to arguably the most significant album to be produced in Lubbock. The exhibit tells the story of how the titular album was made and its impact on the Lubbock music scene. The exhibit will take place at the Buddy Holly Center through Sept. 7, 2023.

Titled the “Lubbock (on everything),” the exhibit will celebrate Terry Allen and his many collaborators such as Paul Milosevich, Joe Ely and Jesse “Guitar” Taylor.

For more information, contact Dr. Curtis Peoples, archivist for the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library’s Southwest Music Archive, at curtis.peoples@ttu.edu.