OIA & ICASALS Frontiers in International Research Seminar Series

Dr. Matthew G. Siebecker

“Arsenic mobility and bioaccessibility in contaminated soils and water treatment residuals”

Monday, March 27th from 12:00-1:10 PM (TODAY!!!)

Zoom webinar information: 210 086 8617 [passcode: 79409]

Arsenic contaminated drinking water is a critical global health problem often addressed using water filtration systems. However, this process creates an arsenic-enriched solid waste product, or a Water Treatment Residual (WTR) that may contaminate agricultural soils. Dr. Siebecker will present results of his studies in Central America testing this hypothesis; he will also highlight additional steps that are needed to protect the health and livelihood of people in the region.





Dr. Matthew G. Siebecker is an Assistant Professor of Applied Environmental Soil Chemistry at Texas Tech University. The main themes of his research include the cycling of heavy metal contaminants and plant nutrients in soil and mineral systems, as well as the impacts of climate change and the application of livestock waste to soil. He has developed research collaborations internationally with scientists in Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, France, and Italy, and he is an active member of the American Chemical Society and the Soil Science Society of America.





Dr. Jorge Salazar-Bravo, Director of ICASALS will moderate the Q&A session following the presentation.