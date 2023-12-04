If you would like to interview for an SI Leader position without a reservation or application, come to our open interviews! Come prepared to go over an example problem related to the desired SI course. The dates, times, and locations of the open interviews are listed below:





Tuesday, April 18th, 2-5PM in Electrical Engineering 118

Wednesday, April 19th, 1:30-5PM in MATH 012

All information regarding our SI Leader positions can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php





If you have any questions, please email us at si.soar@ttu.edu