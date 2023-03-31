TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Lee Waldrep Retirement Reception

The Center for Pulsed Power and Power Electronics cordially invites you to a retirement reception honoring the many years of service by E. Lee Waldrep.

Friday, March 31, 2023

Come and Go – 1 - 2 pm

Room 108A

Electrical and Computer Engineering
Posted:
3/24/2023

Originator:
Barbra Beller

Email:
bj.beller@ttu.edu

Department:
Pulsed Power and Power Electr Cntr

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/31/2023

Location:
ECE Room 108A

Categories