How Work Stress Impacts Physician Relationships

Department of Couples, Marriage, and Family Therapy

 

We are looking for medical students, residents, attending physicians and their partners to participate in a research study.

 

 Participants will respond to a voluntary online survey about their experiences in their relationships. There is no compensation associated with participation.

 

If you feel that you could participate, please visit https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_29SbPKpHog3jmbs to access the survey. 

 

This study is associated with Texas Tech University.

 

Email kathryn.m.wagner@ttu.edu  to find out more information about this research study.

 

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.

 
Posted:
3/31/2023

Originator:
Kathryn M Wagner

Email:
Kathryn.M.Wagner@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories