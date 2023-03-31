Relationships with a Medical Professional: How Work Stress Impacts Physician Relationships
Department of Couples, Marriage, and Family Therapy
We are looking for medical students, residents, attending physicians and their partners to participate in a research study.
Participants will respond to a voluntary online survey about their experiences in their relationships. There is no compensation associated with participation.
If you feel that you could participate, please visit https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_29SbPKpHog3jmbs to access the survey.
This study is associated with Texas Tech University.
Email kathryn.m.wagner@ttu.edu to find out more information about this research study.
This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.