The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library's Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World presents the following speakers for its 2023 conference:





Kate Neville, winner of the inaugural Sowell Emerging Writers Prize

3:30 p.m. April 6

Reading also available in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL.





Howard Norman, keynote address on "While Suspended On a Cliff at Point Reyes, I Thought of Gretel Erhlich and Barry Lopez"

6 p.m. April 6

Reading also available in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL.

