Join us for Sowell Conference readings April 6-8
The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library's Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World presents the following speakers for its 2023 conference:

Kate Neville, winner of the inaugural Sowell Emerging Writers Prize
3:30 p.m. April 6
via Zoom. Register here.
Reading also available in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL.

Howard Norman, keynote address on "While Suspended On a Cliff at Point Reyes, I Thought of Gretel Erhlich and Barry Lopez"
6 p.m. April 6
via Zoom. Register here.
Reading also available in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL.

Annick Smith
at Wild Lark Books, 513 Broadway
6 p.m. April 7

Mark Stoll on "Profit: An Environmental History"
9:30 a.m. April 8
via Zoom. Register here.
Reading also available in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL.

For more information, contact Kristin Loyd at kristin.d.loyd@ttu.edu.
