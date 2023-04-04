The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library's Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World presents the following speakers for its 2023 conference:
Kate Neville, winner of the inaugural Sowell Emerging Writers Prize
3:30 p.m. April 6
Reading also available in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL.
Howard Norman, keynote address on "While Suspended On a Cliff at Point Reyes, I Thought of Gretel Erhlich and Barry Lopez"
6 p.m. April 6
Annick Smith
at Wild Lark Books, 513 Broadway
6 p.m. April 7
Mark Stoll on "Profit: An Environmental History"
9:30 a.m. April 8
