TRIO Upward Bound (UB) is a program designed to assist first-generation & low-income high school students prepare for post-secondary success. Upward Bound seeks to hire qualified candidates to deliver specialized, short-term instruction in math, science, English, and foreign language to project participants during the academic year (9 Saturdays) and summer program (6 weeks).





Bachelor’s degree required in Math, Science, Foreign Language, English/Literature, or an appropriate academic field and 1-2 years teaching experience in subject area.





Essential Functions:

Develop and teach rigorous, innovative lessons to 9-12 grade students

Administer pre-tests, post-tests, and evaluations

Demonstrate knowledge of effective classroom management and instructional techniques





The hiring rate for this position is USD $30.00 per hour. Applicants must submit a resume, cover letter, copy of a lesson plan, and the name/contact information of three (3) references.





Please send application materials or any questions to:

Diane Sanchez, M.Ed. - Director, Upward Bound

diane.sanchez@ttu.edu