The TTU Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Cultures presents the 11th Annual Graduate Student Conference for Applied Linguistics & Intercultural Communication in Higher Education (CALICHE 2023)

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: CARL S. BLYTH, Associate Professor of French Linguistics, Department of French and Italian, Director of the Center of Open Educational Resources and Language Learning (COERLL), The University of Texas at Austin

March 31st. 3:45pm-6:00pm TTU CAMPUS CMLL105 April 1st. 9:15am-2:30pm TTU CAMPUS THE QUALIA ROOM



Posted:

3/27/2023



Originator:

Yesim Kesli Dollar



Email:

Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

