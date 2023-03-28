FREE PRINTING, TEXTBOOKS, & MORE FOR FIRST-GENERATION STUDENTS. JOIN TODAY!

TTU's TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) is an academic support program for students who are first-generation* and/or demonstrate a financial need. TRIO SSS provides academic advising, career advising, financial aid assistance and graduate school preparation. The program offers free services including printing, textbooks, GRE/MCAT prep materials, graphic calculators, tutoring, workshops, success coaching, cultural events, and graduate school visits. Plus, leadership development opportunities and a supportive community focused on empowering students to succeed. Apply Today! For any questions, please contact Dr. Shanoy Anderson at shanoyan@ttu.edu Posted:

3/28/2023



Originator:

Tricia Phillips



Email:

latricia.phillips@ttu.edu



Department:

PI Carol Sumner





Categories

Academic

Departmental

