Join us for a special screening exploring the science and pop culture impact behind some of cinema's biggest films. Texas Tech University School of Law faculty Dr. Brie Sherwin and Texas Tech University Health Science Center faculty Dr. Ebtesam Islam will hold a panel discussion before the screening discussing the aspects of law and human health seen in Dark Waters. Admission is free. Reserve your seat by picking up your free ticket at the box office in advance or by buying a $5 food and beverage voucher.

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416

A chilling investigative thriller from director Todd Haynes.

As a favor to his grandmother, corporate defense attorney Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) agrees to investigate some mysterious cattle deaths in her hometown of Parksburg, West Virginia. But once he scratches the surface, he discovers that the community has been exposed to a dangerous unregulated chemical called PFOA, and that the blame lies solely in the hands of behemoth megacorp DuPont. Facing intimidation at every turn, his investigation threatens to put his career in peril – and maybe even his life.



From director Todd Haynes (CAROL) comes this based-on-true-events investigative thriller about a small town forced to bear a poisonous secret. Featuring Anne Hathaway as Bilott’s wife Sarah, the cast is rounded out with intense performances from Tim Robbins, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Pullman. An unflinching dive into decades of callous corporate negligence, DARK WATERS exposes the truth in a deeply polluted sea of corruption.

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/humanitizing-the-sciences-dark-waters

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our film series, please email hdstem@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0258