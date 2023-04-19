International Affairs invites you to a meet and greet event with members of international and faculty and staff of color associations at Texas Tech University on April 19th from 5:30-6:30pm at the International Cultural Center. Please join us for networking and light refreshments with the Black Faculty and Staff Association, Chinese Faculty and Staff Association, Indian Faculty and Staff Association, Korean Faculty and Staff Association, and Latino Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association. Please RSVP here by April 14th. Posted:

4/3/2023



Originator:

Reagan Ribordy



Email:

reagan.ribordy@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 4/19/2023



Location:

International Culture Center, Hall of Nations



