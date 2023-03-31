Generously funded by The Helen Jones Foundation, Inc. and TTU's Department of English, Lubbock's Untold Stories: A Living History seeks to document and archive conversations with ordinary Lubbock residents, allowing voices from the region to be heard and recorded for posterity. If you or someone you know has lived in Lubbock for fifty years or more and has a story worth telling (as anyone with half a century of life experience is certain to have), please reach out to schedule an interview today. The Studio E team can conduct interviews at our campus location inside the English/Philosophy Building (Room 111) or meet at a site of your choosing. Check out the narratives we've captured already by visiting our website at https://www.studioestories.com/lubbock-s-untold-stories and then reach out to our team at english.studioe@ttu.edu or fill out an interview request at https://forms.office.com/r/jwvbhkCBuN. Email Dr. Katie Cortese for more information at katie.cortese@ttu.edu. We can't wait to hear your Untold Story!