Dr. Christy Rogers is hiring several undergrad research assistants to join her SIBS Lab for Summer 2023. Research assistants will work 10 hours per week across the summer (vacations are negotiable during this time). Tasks will include data collection, recruitment, data management, and opportunities to engage in independent research projects.



To apply, email Dr. Rogers (christy.rogers@ttu.edu) your CV or resume, and fill out the following application at this link To learn more about the SIBS Lab and their research, check out their lab website at this link Posted:

4/4/2023



Christy Rogers



Christy.Rogers@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies





