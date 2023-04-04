TTU's TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) is an academic support program for students who are first-generation* and/or demonstrate a financial need. TRIO SSS provides academic advising, career advising, financial aid assistance and graduate school preparation.
The program offers free services including printing, textbooks, GRE/MCAT prep materials, graphic calculators, tutoring, workshops, success coaching, cultural events, and graduate school visits.
Plus, leadership development opportunities and a supportive community focused on empowering students to succeed.