This MBA program is a one or two year unique and rewarding Masters that is designed to complement a STEM students technical background with the business skills necessary to be successful in management and leadership roles. The focus on general business remains the same as a traditional MBA, the difference is the emphasis on STEM applications coupled with elective disciplines to foster success in the professional world.
4/18/2023
Rebeka Benoy
Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu
