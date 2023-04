The linguistics program will be hosting a pizza party on Friday, April 21 from noon to 1pm on Friday, April 21 in ENGL/PHIL 358.





We'll have pizza, talk about what a linguistics minor can do for your career, and hear about the research being done in our program.





If you're interested in language, the human mind, or puzzles, a linguistics minor is for you. Come to our event to learn more, or visit the program page