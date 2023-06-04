Speaking for Business (COMS 2358) is now being offered as a hybrid course May 10th -26th. We will meet in person Monday-Friday 9:00-12:00. CRN: 38474 Fulfill your oral communication requirement this Maymester!is now being offered as a hybrid course May 10th -26th. We will meet in person Monday-Friday 9:00-12:00.

You will have the opportunity to learn basic organizational communication principles, practice constructing and delivering a variety of workplace presentations, and engage in classroom discussion activities aimed at preparing you to succeed in any professional environment or workplace. Come join us! Posted:

4/6/2023



Originator:

Jenna LaFreniere



Email:

Jenna.LaFreniere@ttu.edu



Department:

Dept of COMS





