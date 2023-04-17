|
TTU School of Law Assistant Director for Recruitment Robert Teer will discuss everything you need to know about how to apply to law school, including your timeline for application and when you should take the LSAT. Current TTU students headed to law school will also talk about their experiences and where they will be attending law school this fall. Anyone applying for law school is welcome!
|Posted:
4/12/2023
Originator:
Kristi Bloomquist
Email:
Kristi.Bloomquist@ttu.edu
Department:
Tech Transfer Acceleration Program
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2023
Location:
MCOM 268
