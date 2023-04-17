TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Law School Application Workshop
TTU School of Law Assistant Director for Recruitment Robert Teer will discuss everything you need to know about how to apply to law school, including your timeline for application and when you should take the LSAT. Current TTU students headed to law school will also talk about their experiences and where they will be attending law school this fall. Anyone applying for law school is welcome! 
4/12/2023

Kristi Bloomquist

Kristi.Bloomquist@ttu.edu

Tech Transfer Acceleration Program

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2023

MCOM 268

