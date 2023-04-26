The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity oversees the annual awarding of scholarships to undergraduate students for their involvement in diversity and inclusion activities on and off-campus. Those scholarships are:

Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship ($1,000 total/$500 per semester) – Intended to promote the retention of deserving students at Texas Tech. Eligibility: Undergraduate student; Texas resident; First-Generation college student; Must have financial need; Minimum 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech completed; Minimum 2.0 GPA.

Diversity Success Scholarship ($1,000 total/$500 per semester) – Designated to be awarded to full-time, undergraduate students who have a record of academic excellence and a demonstrable interest in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Eligibility: Rising Sophomore, Junior, or Senior; Enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech; Minimum 2.7 GPA.

Apply online at https://ttumain.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1900080. Application deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023.

Please direct any questions to Paul Ruiz, Director, Office of Institutional Diversity, paul.ruiz@ttu.edu (806) 834-5415.