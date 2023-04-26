TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Apply for Diversity Scholarships

The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity oversees the annual awarding of scholarships to undergraduate students for their involvement in diversity and inclusion activities on and off-campus.  Those scholarships are:

 

Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship ($1,000 total/$500 per semester) – Intended to promote the retention of deserving students at Texas Tech.  Eligibility: Undergraduate student; Texas resident; First-Generation college student; Must have financial need; Minimum 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech completed; Minimum 2.0 GPA.

 

 

Diversity Success Scholarship ($1,000 total/$500 per semester) – Designated to be awarded to full-time, undergraduate students who have a record of academic excellence and a demonstrable interest in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.  Eligibility: Rising Sophomore, Junior, or Senior; Enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours at Texas Tech; Minimum 2.7 GPA.

 

Apply online at https://ttumain.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1900080 Application deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023.

Please direct any questions to Paul Ruiz, Director, Office of Institutional Diversity, paul.ruiz@ttu.edu (806) 834-5415.
Posted:
4/26/2023

Originator:
Paul Ruiz

Email:
paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity


