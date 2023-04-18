The International Center for Arid and Semiarid Land Studies of Texas Tech University cordially invites you to this month’s Frontiers in International Research Seminar Series.

Dr. Elena Maria Abraham

“Drylands, desertification and macro-economic policy drivers in Argentina’s central west: a case study in Mendoza province”

Tuesday, April 18th from 12:00-1:10 PM (Central Time – North America)

Zoom webinar information: 210 086 8617 [passcode: 79409]





Elena María Abraham is a principal investigator emeritus at CONICET. She leads an interdisciplinary group devoted to researching the biological and physical properties of arid landscapes to plan for sustainable use and management of drylands affected by desertification. She works in the development of integrated, participatory, and multi-scale approaches and methodologies for the evaluation of desertification / land degradation and in the generation of local development strategies to combat desertification and facilitate adaptation to climate change in populations of the Monte desert. She has published over 200 contributions to the knowledge of drylands.

She is an emeritus professor in Environmental Planning at Universidad de Congreso. Among her professional appointments are Director of IADIZA (Argentine Institute for Research in Arid Zones), and Director of the Scientific and Technological Center of the State of Mendoza (CCT CONICET). She participated as an international expert in the Science & Policy Interface committee of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. She is current Co-Chair of Desert-net International and a member of the Board of Directors and Scientific Coordinator of the National Observatory of Land Degradation and Desertification (Argentina). She was recognized by the Brazilian government for her relevant contributions to the development of scientific knowledge on desertification in Latin America and was recently incorporated as a member of the Argentine Academy of Environmental Sciences.







