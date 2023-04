Students, are you looking to build your resume with marketable retail skills and experimental learning opportunities? The Hotel Analytics and Management Certificate is a great opportunity to gain knowledge in: · Hotel analytics and management · Front Office processes · Sales & Marketing · Revenue Management · And other managerial aspects of the hotel business https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/certificates/hotel-analytics-management.php

4/18/2023



Sara Asta



Sara.Asta@ttu.edu



N/A





