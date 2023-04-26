First Year Finish will be a finals prep event for students to meet with helpful campus resources all together in one place! Join us to get study strategies for finals, tutoring for difficult courses, and time management coaching. Get all you need to cross that finals finish line with help from TSI, The Learning Center, University Coaching, Supplemental Instruction, and the University Writing Center. Refreshments provided for all first year student participants.

