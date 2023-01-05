Dr. Koch is a member of the Texas Tech University Teaching Academy and is a three-time winner of the Professing Excellence teaching award.

Take advantage of this rather limited opportunity to learn from Dr. Koch as he is also nearing retirement. He has made his most recent student evaluation scores and comments available via his website:

https://drjkoch.org/Intro/Spring%202021/Evals/Spring%202021%20evals.pdf

Dr. Koch will be teaching two sections of Sociology 1301 – his specialty and favorite course.- THERE IS NO REQUIRED TEXTBOOK.

These are:

(SOC 1301.001 CRN 13023) Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 AM.

(SOC 1301.002 CRN 13030 Tuesday and Thursday, 11:00 am.

Sociology 1301 ticks two boxes on students’ transcripts. It satisfies Core Curriculum Social and Behavioral Sciences and also meets the graduation requirement for multicultural studies.

Thank you