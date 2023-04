Dr. Christy Rogers is hiring several undergrad research assistants to join her SIBS Lab for Summer 2023. Research assistants will work 10 hours per week across the summer (vacations are negotiable during this time) on the Texas Sibling Study, a research study the examines adolescent psychological, neural, and behavioral development through a family lens. Tasks will include data collection, recruitment, data management, and opportunities to engage in independent research projects.

To learn more about the SIBS Lab and their research, check out their lab website at this link.

To apply, email Dr. Rogers (christy.rogers@ttu.edu) your CV or resume, and fill out the following application at this link.