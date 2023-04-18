We are looking for transgender, genderqueer, or non-binary individuals to participate in a research study on mental health. We are specifically recruiting non-TTU college student for this project. To qualify for the study you must be not be a TTU college student (faculty and staff are welcome), at least 18 years old, and identify as transgender, genderqueer, non-binary, or another gender diverse identity.





To see if you qualify, please complete the link below. Eligible participants will be contacted via email and scheduled to meet a train research assistant at a Lubbock public library for a study session lasting approximately 1.5 - 2hrs for which they will be paid $20. During the session you will be asked to fill out a number of surveys on a iPad. All information is anonymous. Contact Cole Lemaster (they/them) at NM.Lemaster@TTU.edu for questions.





Please share with those outside of TTU!









This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.



