Secret Agent Academy-July 24-28, 2023 daily from 8:30 AM-3:30 PM for incoming 3rd-5th graders

Students can tap into their inner secret agent and use their investigative skills to carry out daily exciting missions that include creating gadgets, getting out of sticky situations with chemistry, and building robots to complete a remote mission! Your child will build skills in STEM, leadership, creativity, and more! Hosted by the Science Mill, CISER, and STEM CORE.





Girls Who Code-July 10-14, 2023 M-Th 9:00AM-4:00 PM, Friday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM for incoming 7th-9th graders

Texas Tech University Libraries and STEM CORE are teaming up to bring the Girls Who Code curriculum to campus this summer. Students will learn to code or expand their coding skills in Scratch and Python, and explore the possibilities that careers utilizing coding have to offer as they make new friends and experience points of interest on the TTU campus.





Links to register for these summer programs can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/gwc/index.php

Registration is limited, so sign up today! For questions, please email stem-core@ttu.edu







