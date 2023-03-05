TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FACULTY SEARCH COMMITTEE WORKSHOP

Section 2.a.(7) of Texas Tech Operating Policy & Procedure 32.16, “Faculty Recruitment Procedure,” requires all faculty search committee members to complete a half-day Faculty Search Committee Workshop hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity.  To help faculty search committee members comply with this requirement, the OID has scheduled a Faculty Search Committee Workshop on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. - Noon in the SUB Matador Room

To register for the Workshop, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/z6ZCb1f8k8

 For more information, please contact:

                 Dr. Ashley Gonzales, Assistant Vice President                        Paul S. Ruiz, Director

                ashley.gonzales@ttu.edu                                                          paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

                (806) 742-7025                                                                          (806) 834-5415
Posted:
5/1/2023

Originator:
Paul Ruiz

Email:
paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity

Event Information
Time: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 5/3/2023

Location:
SUB Matador Room

