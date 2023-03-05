FACULTY SEARCH COMMITTEE WORKSHOP

Section 2.a.(7) of Texas Tech Operating Policy & Procedure 32.16, “Faculty Recruitment Procedure,” requires all faculty search committee members to complete a half-day Faculty Search Committee Workshop hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity. To help faculty search committee members comply with this requirement, the OID has scheduled a Faculty Search Committee Workshop on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. - Noon in the SUB Matador Room

To register for the Workshop, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/z6ZCb1f8k8

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Ashley Gonzales, Assistant Vice President Paul S. Ruiz, Director

ashley.gonzales@ttu.edu paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

(806) 742-7025 (806) 834-5415