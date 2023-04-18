Seven reasons to enroll in CARS 2300: Communication, Civility, and Ethics in Fall of 2023:

1. Satisfies the core oral communication requirement.

2. No required textbook (save $$$$).

3. Hybrid course offering more flexibility with scheduling.

4. Intimate learning environment with purposefully small class sizes.

5. Learn from industry professionals and how they apply course principles.

6. Learn to apply communication principles in real-world settings.

7. Offered both online (distance) and in-person.

Check out the course trailer here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cy29Q7YUXs).



Enroll today or speak with your academic advisor!



Questions? Email Dr. Cam Brown: cam.brown@ttu.edu