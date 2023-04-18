TTU TRIO SSS is an academic support program for students who are first-generation and/or demonstrate a financial need. Students registered with TTU Student Disability are also eligible for the program.
To qualify for TRIO SSS, a student must:
- Be a citizen or national of the United States or meet the residency requirement for Federal Student Financial Assistance
- Be enrolled in at least 6 credit hours at Texas Tech
- Be seeking a bachelor’s degree
And meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Be a first-generation college student (Parents do not have a four-year college degree)
- Meet federal income guidelines to qualify as low income
- Be registered with TTU Student Disability Services