Looking for Academic, Career & Graduate School Help? Apply to TRIO SSS Today!

TTU TRIO SSS is an academic support program for students who are first-generation and/or demonstrate a financial need. Students registered with TTU Student Disability are also eligible for the program.

TRIO SSS Offers: Scholarships to active SSS participants

Advanced Registration for Classes

Academic + Career Coaching and Advising Individualized plan for students to achieve their academic goals

Scholarship Search and FASFA Assistance

Graduate School Preparation and Visits

Cultural Events

Financial Literacy Workshops

Private Computer Lab and Study Room

In-person one-on-one Tutoring

Free access to 24/7 online tutoring

Free printing

Free calculators, textbooks, and other study materials

And more! Program Criteria:

To qualify for TRIO SSS, a student must: Be a citizen or national of the United States or meet the residency requirement for Federal Student Financial Assistance

Be enrolled in at least 6 credit hours at Texas Tech

Be seeking a bachelor’s degree And meet at least one of the following criteria: Be a first-generation college student (Parents do not have a four-year college degree)

Meet federal income guidelines to qualify as low income

guidelines to qualify as low income Be registered with TTU Student Disability Services So, How Do I Apply? Go to www.depts.ttu.ttu.edu/triosss

Submit the completed application and supporting materials

TRIO SSS Staff will contact you to discuss the program and your goals Contact Information: Doak Hall 108

Box 45065 Lubbock, Texas 79409

806-742-3629

Dr. Shanoy Anderson, shanoyan@ttu.edu

www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss Posted:

