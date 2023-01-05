The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity invites you to the Hispanic/LatinX Men in The Academy Luncheon will be held on Monday, May 1st from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p,m. in the Student Union Building Matador Room. The free event will include a panel discussion, as well as recognition of the TTU tenured Hispanic/LatinX male full professors.

Honorees include Dr. Mario Beruvides, Dr. Martin Camacho, Dr. Carlos E. Carpio, Dr. Arturo Figueroa-Galvez; Dr Juan D. Granados, Dr. Luis E. Grave De Peralta, Dr. Luis R. Herrera Estrella, Dr. Jorge Iber, Dr. Jesse P. Mendez, Dr. Jorge A. Morales, Dr. Jorge Ramirez, Dr. Rene Saldana, and Dr. Fernando Valle.

Please RSVP at https://forms.office.com/r/aF3ngFFpXp. For more information email diversity@ttu.edu or call 806-742-7025.