VPA 2310, Strategies for Global Communication through Arts Methods, introduces the study of human communication through applied theoretical principles and methods of verbal and non-verbal interaction inherent within the arts. No prior knowledge of the arts is needed. The course meets Mon-Fri in Summer I (5/30-7-01) and fulfills the Oral Communication Core requirement.

If you have any questions about the course, please contact Dr. David Sears (david.sears@ttu.edu).