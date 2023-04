The Burkhart Center Transition Academy Students are working hard and getting paid to shred, but they need documents! Please help our students be able to clock in, learn job skills, and earn a little bit of money by working in our shred room. If you have paper items that need to be destroyed and are located on the Lubbock Main Campus, contact BCTA Program Coordinator, Jared Burgoon (jared.burgoon@ttu.edu), and they will find a time for the students to come pick up your documents!