The President's Excellence in Diversity & Equity Awards provide annual recognition to faculty, staff, and students for contributions to the creation of inclusive environments and programs that advance the climate of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Texas Tech.





Up to three graduate/undergraduate students will be awarded a $500 scholarship.





A $1,500 professional development award will be presented to a Staff member.





A $2,500 research award will be presented to one tenured faculty member and one tenure-track faculty member.





Nominations are open until 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023.





To nominate someone, please visit https://ttumain.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1894689





For more information, contact Paul Ruiz at paul.ruiz@ttu.edu or at (806) 834-5415.



