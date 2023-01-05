TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
2023 Sowell Essay Award winners selected

The 2023 Winners of the Sowell Essay Award have been selected. Winners are:


Creative Essay

First Place ($500): Hope Ramsey, "Fathoms Deep and Fathomless Deity: An Exploration of David James Duncan's God Laughs and Plays"

Second Place: ($250): Natalie Eastabrook, "Reading Gretel Ehrlich at Muleshoe"

 

Scholarly/Critical Essay

First Place ($500): Ashley Temple, “An Analysis of Stephen Graham Jones’s Mongrels

Second Place ($250): Chloe Vainrib, “Rooted in Reverence: An Analysis of Barry Lopez’s ‘Tornarssuk’ from Arctic Dreams


The award was funded by the Office of the Provost.

Posted:
5/1/2023

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories