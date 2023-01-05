This course is designed to help you succeed in your academic and professional lives by introducing you to basic communication skills, principles, and contexts in business and professional settings by emphasizing verbal and nonverbal aspects of communication. You will have an opportunity to hone and practice these skills through learning about interviewing, practicing audience analyses, and giving presentations. Communication skills remain one of the top skills desired in business settings, and effective presentation skills also rank as one of the most important career skills today.

The course is hybrid and will meet Mon - Friday during the Maymester from 9:00-12:00 with additional asynchronous (no set meeting time) online interactions. The Maymester runs from May 10th to May 26th.