The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) invites applications for a 3-month graduate research assistant (GRA) position in Summer 2023. The GRA will join the Music Informatics for Radio Across the GlobE (MIRAGE) project, the central purpose of which is to develop and host an open-access, online dashboard that allows users to examine music meta data (e.g., title, artist, genre, country) for 1 million songs streaming on Internet radio stations across the planet. Applicants with a background or interest in music radio, internet streaming platforms, cultural anthropology or cross-cultural studies, data science or information retrieval, and/or the digital humanities are especially encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities include coordinating the review of station-list meta data in the MIRAGE data set and assisting with developing the online dashboard. To that end, the GRA will schedule weekly meetings with a research team comprised of four members. The workload for this position is 20 hours per week for a period of 12 weeks. In addition, the GRA may enroll in 1 credit hour (MUSI or VPA 7000) for participating in the MIRAGE project.

Interested applicants should send a 2-3 page curriculum vitae and a short statement (~100 words) describing why they would like to be considered for the position to David Sears (david.sears@ttu.edu). Multilingual applicants should also indicate their level of proficiency for each identified language.

Review of applications will begin immediately, with an accepted start date for the GRA position between May 15-31.

Further inquiries may be addressed to david.sears@ttu.edu.