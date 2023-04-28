While at Shake Hands with Your Future camp, students experience university life and enroll in 2 different classes. The curriculum is focused on interactive learning activities, while also incorporating challenging concepts or discussion. The evenings conclude with counselor-led and recreational activities.

Classes are taught by an experienced university or public school faculty, emphasize hands-on activities, are interdisciplinary, and allow campers to explore many aspects of STEM, Visual Performing, and Fine Arts through the lens of an academic discipline.

This camp is open for students 7th-9th Grade students. Register today at this link:

Shake Hands With Your Future (7th - 9th) (11-15 June 2023) (ttu.edu)

For questions or concerns, contact us via email at collegeconnect@ttu.edu. College Connect | Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | TTU