While at Shake Hands with Your Future camp, students experience university life and enroll in 2 different classes. The curriculum is focused on interactive learning activities, while also incorporating challenging concepts or discussion. The evenings conclude with counselor-led and recreational activities. Classes are taught by an experienced university or public-school faculty, emphasize hands-on activities, are interdisciplinary, and allow campers to explore many aspects of STEM, Visual Performing, and Fine Arts through the lens of an academic discipline. This camp is open for students 10th- 12th Grade students. Register today at this link: Shake Hands With Your Future (10th - 12th) (04-08 June 2023) (ttu.edu) For questions or concerns, contact us via email at collegeconnect@ttu.edu. College Connect | Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | TTU



4/28/2023



Sara ad Martinez



Sara.ad.Martinez@ttu.edu



College Connect





Arts & Entertainment

Academic

