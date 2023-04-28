TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Shake Hands with Your Future Summer Camp 10th-12th Graders

While at Shake Hands with Your Future camp, students experience university life and enroll in 2 different classes. The curriculum is focused on interactive learning activities, while also incorporating challenging concepts or discussion. The evenings conclude with counselor-led and recreational activities.  

Classes are taught by an experienced university or public-school faculty, emphasize hands-on activities, are interdisciplinary, and allow campers to explore many aspects of STEM, Visual Performing, and Fine Arts through the lens of an academic discipline.  

 This camp is open for students 10th- 12th Grade students. Register today at this link: 

Shake Hands With Your Future (10th - 12th) (04-08 June 2023) (ttu.edu)

For questions or concerns, contact us via email at collegeconnect@ttu.edu 

