While at Shake Hands with Your Future camp, students experience university life and enroll in 2 different classes. The curriculum is focused on interactive learning activities, while also incorporating challenging concepts or discussion. The evenings conclude with counselor-led and recreational activities.
Classes are taught by an experienced university or public-school faculty, emphasize hands-on activities, are interdisciplinary, and allow campers to explore many aspects of STEM, Visual Performing, and Fine Arts through the lens of an academic discipline.