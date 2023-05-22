You are welcome to take CHIN3306 Chinese Culture in summer 1. This course aims to provide you the fundamental knowledge about Chinese’s past and present through language, history, culture, and society. In this course, the topics cover, but not limited to, Confucianism, Taoism, Chinese painting, calligraphy, classical and modern literatures, Chinese arts and opera, Chinese medicines, history, etc. It will be taught in English! You do not need to have any knowledge in Chinese language.

It will be completely online and self-paced.



It meets the multicultural requirement.

No prerequisite is required! Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information. Posted:

