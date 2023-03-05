Why do you need to learn Chinese mandarin?

China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3000 years old.

With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.

China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

Mandarin Chinese is one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case.

CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese is a proficiency-oriented course and is designed for the students who are interested in learning Chinese Mandarin. You will mainly focus on using Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. Meanwhile you will learn to recognize simplified Chinese characters and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs traced back to 3,000 years ago. Additionally, this course will help you to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture, such as family value, festival, food, etc.

CHIN1501 Beginner Chinese I (Hybrid): 9:00 am-9:50 am, Wed. & Fri., CMLL 101, at least one hour 1-on-1 native speaker tutor per week at no cost CHIN1501 Beginner Chinese I (Online): Asynchronous online course, at least one hour 1-on-1 native speaker tutor per week at no cost with your flexible schedule

No prerequisite is required!!!!!

Our Chinese instructors at Tech and 1-on-1 online Chinese language tutors are Chinese native speakers experienced in teaching Chinese as a foreign language!!!



