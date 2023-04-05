|
Thank you for volunteering to take notes this semester. Student Disability Services would like to recognize your efforts by providing you with a letter or commendation, which could be considered for volunteer service hours and enhance your resume. Before the end of the semester, please return your note taking form to Student Disability Services in 130 Weeks Hall or contact joshua.j.stevens@ttu.edu with questions or concerns.
5/4/2023
Joshua Stevens
joshua.j.stevens@ttu.edu
Student Disability Services
