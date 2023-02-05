While at Generation Tech camp, students experience university life. The camp goals are to provide students with information regarding interdisciplinary nature of renewable energy, and the careers possible in renewable energy fields. It also provides students with academic skills that are necessary to succeed.

Classes are team-taught by experienced university and public-school faculty and emphasize hands-on activities. Classes are interdisciplinary to allow campers to explore many aspects of STEM through the lens of an engineer. This camp is open for students 9th- 12th Grade students. Register today at this link:

College Connect | Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | TTU

For questions or concerns, contact us via email at collegeconnect@ttu.edu.

Posted:

5/2/2023



Originator:

Sara ad Martinez



Email:

Sara.ad.Martinez@ttu.edu



Department:

College Connect





