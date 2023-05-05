Would you like to participate in a vascular health research study?

A research study is being conducted to assess vascular function, blood glucose, and body composition in middle-aged and older women between 40-65 years old with type 2 diabetes (a physician diagnosed at least 2 years ago), and with a systolic blood pressure < 160 mmHg and a body mass index < 40 kg/m2.

The aim of the study is to evaluate the effects of low-intensity of resistance training and L-citrulline supplementation on the function of the arteries, muscle mass, and blood glucose levels in middle-aged and older women with type 2 diabetes.

· At the screening visit (visit 1), we will measure your height, weight, waist circumference, arm and leg length, body composition (fat and muscle mass), and muscle strength.

· During visit 2, measurements include brachial (arm) artery function, blood pressure, arterial stiffness (elasticity of arteries), and glucose levels by finger prick during fasted and an hour after glucose (sugar) drink. Additionally, we will be assessing how your blood pressure fluctuates over a 24-hour period, and we will collect about one tablespoon of blood sample.

· Following the visit 2, participants will be supplemented for six weeks with either L-citrulline, which is an amino acid naturally found in watermelon, or placebo while performing low-intensity (40-50 % of maximal strength) of resistance training three times per week for 6 weeks.

· During visit 3, all the same measurements will be re-tested, including height, weight, waist circumference, arm and leg length, body composition, muscle strength, blood draw, and a 24-hour blood pressure.

This study will require individuals to visit the Vascular Health Laboratory in three separate days for measurements. Each visit will vary in duration; visit 1 will be around 1hour and 30 minutes for a familiarization, 2nd will take about 2 hours, and 3rd visits will take about 2 hours and 40 minutes. Between the 2nd and 3th visit, participants will visit three times a week for 6 weeks to perform low-intensity of resistance training. Each training session will take about 30-45 minutes. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus. There will be compensation up to $40 for the full completion of the entire study.

If interested, please send your contact information to yejin.kang@ttu.edu (806-500-3471) or katherine.dillon@ttu.edu (951-317-2935). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa, Professor in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management at Texas Tech University who can be contacted at arturo.figueroa@ttu.edu.