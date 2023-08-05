TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
100% ONLINE MBA! DEADLINE EXTENDED!!
The Online MBA is an amazing opportunities for individuals to advance your educational and professional career. Our online MBA is a self-paced 42 credit-hour program that can be completed in as little as one year or up to 6 years. We offer 3 optional concentrations: Informational, Technology, Health Organization Management (HOM), or Marketing Research & Analytics, with no added hours or cost to the program.
Posted:
5/8/2023

Originator:
Rebeka Benoy

Email:
Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories