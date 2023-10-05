PHYS 1403 General Physics I, PHYS 1404 General Physics II, PHYS 1408 Principles of Physics I, and PHYS 2401 Principles of Physics II are being offered in both the first and second summer sessions. These courses satisfy the core Life and Physical Sciences requirement and are required for many majors and professional health programs. Contact physics.academic.advising@ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

