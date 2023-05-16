TTU has announced the new Indigenous & Native American Studies Certificate for graduate students, online. Registration is open for the first seminar, in the fall 2023 semester, which is required for the Certificate but open to anyone.

INAS 5301, Indigenous & Native American Studies Seminar (1)

Integrates material from multiple disciplines that contribute to Indigenous studies. Intended to orient beginning students to key theories and approaches that are necessary for a holistic understanding of the issues—past and present—that shape the lived experience of indigenous peoples around the world.

Online, synchronous

Thursdays, 1-2:00pm

For more information on the program see:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/indigenous/